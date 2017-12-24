BidaskClub Upgrades Freshpet (FRPT) to “Buy”

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Freshpet (FRPT) opened at $19.70 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $700.71, a PE ratio of -140.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $271,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,218 shares of company stock worth $1,211,499 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

