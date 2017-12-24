BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to “Sell”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $451.53, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, COO D Michael Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $249,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 398,984 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 205.2% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 591,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 397,879 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 105.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 245,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

