BidaskClub Lowers Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PCRX) opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 58,885 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $2,257,650.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,347.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James B. Jones sold 850 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $34,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,075 shares of company stock worth $2,707,452 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $166,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

