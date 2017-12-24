BidaskClub Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYMT. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 target price on New York Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) opened at $6.23 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 71.04 and a quick ratio of 71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.85, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $115,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 183.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. The Company’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities, preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and agency RMBS.

