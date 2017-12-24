BidaskClub Lowers Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HMHC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.00, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.60. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.40 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMH) is a global learning company, specializing in education solutions across a range of media. The Company operates through two segments: Education and Trade Publishing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered content, services and technology to both educational institutions and consumers, reaching over 50 million students in approximately 150 countries across the world.

