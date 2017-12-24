BidaskClub Downgrades Paychex (PAYX) to Buy

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shares of Paychex (PAYX) opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24,654.49, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,881,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,383. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,043,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,089,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 610,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,901,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,081,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,191,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,797,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

