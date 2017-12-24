BidaskClub Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Hold

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 643,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,922. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,414.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.09 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,047,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $1,454,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

