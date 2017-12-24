Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,075,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The company has a market cap of $3,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 969,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

