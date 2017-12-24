BB&T (BBT) Given a $51.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on BB&T (NYSE:BBT) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BB&T from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of BB&T in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BB&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of BB&T (NYSE BBT) opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. BB&T has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39,850.00, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that BB&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.07%.

In related news, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 66,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $3,154,661.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna C. Goodrich sold 10,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $505,069.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,859. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in BB&T by 7,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in BB&T by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

