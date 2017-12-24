Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Barracuda Networks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Barracuda Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barracuda Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Barracuda Networks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Barracuda Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE CUDA) opened at $27.47 on Friday. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1,471.95, a P/E ratio of 161.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.28.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 197.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Hughes sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $30,538.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,262,641 shares of company stock valued at $31,662,505. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUDA. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Barracuda Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

