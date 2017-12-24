Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 31st

Bank of South Carolina Corp. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.24. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,764.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,773 shares of company stock worth $113,378. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina Corp. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.31% of Bank of South Carolina worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation is a financial institution holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its subsidiary, The Bank of South Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which operates principally in the Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties of South Carolina.

