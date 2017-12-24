Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on January 29th

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.617 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Bank of Nova Scotia has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE BNS) opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77,542.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

