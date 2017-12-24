Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,440 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $77,542.35, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.617 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

