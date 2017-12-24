Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $181,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

In other news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 11,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $83,833.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,107 shares in the company, valued at $774,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $196,079. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE HLX) opened at $7.58 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.00, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.60.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

