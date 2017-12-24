Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Decreased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 846,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 594,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $27.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.59 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Bank of America Corp ( NYSE BAC ) opened at $29.88 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $311,670.00, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/bank-of-america-corp-bac-stake-decreased-by-first-national-bank-sioux-falls.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.