News articles about Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bancorp 34 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.7876147499391 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ BCTF) traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/bancorp-34-bctf-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.