Axa Takes Position in Domtar Corporation (UFS)

Axa acquired a new stake in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. Axa owned 0.24% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,666,000 after buying an additional 103,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,240,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,870,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,692,000 after buying an additional 205,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Domtar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,104,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Domtar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE UFS) opened at $49.65 on Friday. Domtar Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3,119.64, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Domtar to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Takes Position in Domtar Corporation (UFS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/axa-takes-position-in-domtar-corporation-ufs.html.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.