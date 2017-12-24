Axa Has $6.21 Million Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Axa increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.38% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 32.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seritage Growth Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 772,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $31,436,262.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,109,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,498 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 110,750 shares of company stock worth $187,062 and have sold 1,105,700 shares worth $44,883,455. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) opened at $40.05 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1,408.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Seritage Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

