AveXis (AVXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.34

AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.34 and last traded at $106.63, with a volume of 319900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

AVXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on AveXis in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Instinet initiated coverage on AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AveXis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3,570.00 and a PE ratio of -19.56.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that AveXis Inc will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AveXis news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $173,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,340 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,298. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AveXis in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AveXis by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AveXis in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC bought a new stake in shares of AveXis in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AveXis by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

