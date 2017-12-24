Avery Dennison (AVY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

Media coverage about Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avery Dennison earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2791628630573 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of Avery Dennison ( NYSE AVY ) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 568,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.27%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $229,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,874,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,604 shares of company stock worth $16,475,271. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

