Atlantic Trust Group LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (PTC)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC reduced its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PTC worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PTC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PTC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in PTC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $75,440.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 10,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $713,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,304. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6,960.00, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $67.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

