Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,842,000 after buying an additional 403,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,556,000 after buying an additional 355,272 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 686.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 337,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 294,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,967,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,816,000 after buying an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 705,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc ( NYSE APAM ) opened at $39.70 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,003.83, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 95.09% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

