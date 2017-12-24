Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arlington Asset Investment earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4261661052668 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) opened at $12.48 on Friday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $351.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. equities research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.63%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.68%.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,922.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/arlington-asset-investment-ai-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.