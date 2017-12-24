Aramark (ARMK) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Aramark worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 85.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 98.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Aramark news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 19,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $800,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Aramark ( NYSE ARMK ) opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10,507.26, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. Aramark has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

