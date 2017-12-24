Aramark (ARMK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aramark earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3780109315403 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Aramark (NYSE ARMK) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 468,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10,490.00, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. Aramark has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 19,640 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $800,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

