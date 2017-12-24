Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 852.4% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.4% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Instinet lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Vetr lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $8,788,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $9,775,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,944,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $898,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $177.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

