Analyzing WesBanco (WSBC) & Its Peers

WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) is one of 295 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare WesBanco to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 24.73% 7.66% 1.07% WesBanco Competitors 18.80% 8.42% 0.95%

WesBanco has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, WesBanco’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WesBanco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 5 2 0 2.29 WesBanco Competitors 2185 8583 8575 333 2.36

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.58%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WesBanco pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $367.60 million $86.63 million 17.63 WesBanco Competitors $5.78 billion $871.35 million 400.25

WesBanco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WesBanco competitors beat WesBanco on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds. The Community Banking segment also offers insurance and securities brokerage services, among others. As of December 31, 2016, WesBanco operated one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, Inc. through 174 branches and 163 automated teller machines (ATMs) located in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky and southern Indiana.

