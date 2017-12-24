Analyzing Regenxbio (RGNX) & Retrophin (RTRX)

Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) and Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Regenxbio alerts:

This table compares Regenxbio and Retrophin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenxbio -764.06% -39.33% -36.98% Retrophin -33.79% -10.13% -5.94%

68.7% of Regenxbio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Regenxbio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Retrophin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regenxbio and Retrophin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenxbio $4.59 million 228.37 -$62.96 million ($2.70) -12.46 Retrophin $133.59 million 6.54 -$47.90 million ($1.51) -14.72

Retrophin has higher revenue and earnings than Regenxbio. Retrophin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regenxbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regenxbio and Retrophin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenxbio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Retrophin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Regenxbio currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.28%. Retrophin has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Retrophin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retrophin is more favorable than Regenxbio.

Volatility & Risk

Regenxbio has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retrophin has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retrophin beats Regenxbio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases. Its product candidate, RGX-314, is meant for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Its product candidate, RGX-501, is meant for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). It is also developing product candidates, such as RGX-111 and RGX-121, to address the neurological symptoms of two severe genetic lysosomal storage diseases, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I) and Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), respectively. Its product candidates utilize viral vectors from its gene delivery platform, NAV Technology Platform.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin). Its Chenodal is approved in the United States for the treatment of patients suffering from gallstones in whom surgery poses an unacceptable health risk due to disease or advanced age. Chenodal has also been care for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX) patients. Its Cholbam is approved in the United States for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects and is further indicated for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders. Its Thiola is approved in the United States for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.