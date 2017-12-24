Analyzing New Residential Investment (NRZ) and MFA Financial (MFA)

New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both mid-cap financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Residential Investment and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86 MFA Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 60.06% 19.38% 3.99% MFA Financial 59.03% 9.33% 2.50%

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. New Residential Investment pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.08 billion 5.22 $504.45 million $3.09 5.92 MFA Financial $566.49 million 5.65 $312.66 million $0.73 11.05

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats MFA Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate. Its portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans and other investments. The Company’s servicing related assets include its investments in Excess MSRs, MSRs and servicer advances. The Company invests in agency RMBS and non-agency RMBS. The Company’s other investments consist of consumer loans.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc. is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities. In addition to Non-Agency MBS investments, the Company invests in re-performing and non-performing residential whole loans through its interests in certain consolidated trusts. The mortgages collateralizing its Agency MBS portfolio are predominantly Hybrids, 15-year fixed-rate mortgages and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs).

