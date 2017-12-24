Analyzing Knight-Swift Transportation (SWFT) and AMERCO (UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AMERCO and Knight-Swift Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERCO 9.30% 11.28% 3.38% Knight-Swift Transportation 0.81% 0.56% 0.33%

AMERCO has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMERCO and Knight-Swift Transportation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Knight-Swift Transportation 0 4 7 0 2.64

Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than AMERCO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMERCO and Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERCO $3.42 billion 2.17 $398.42 million $16.62 22.82 Knight-Swift Transportation N/A N/A N/A $0.79 37.33

AMERCO has higher revenue and earnings than Knight-Swift Transportation. AMERCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of AMERCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of AMERCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats AMERCO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc. (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites. The Company operates through three segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the operations of AMERCO, U-Haul and Amerco Real Estate Company, and the subsidiaries of U-Haul and Real Estate. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment consists of the operations of Repwest Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, and ARCOA Risk Retention Group. The Life Insurance segment consists of the operations of Oxford Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., formerly Swift Transportation Company, provides truckload services in North America. The Company also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company provides its services across United States, Mexico and Canada using its dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. As of September 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of approximately 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers. It operates through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation, and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries.

