Analysts Set Masco Corp (MAS) Target Price at $43.07

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other Masco news, VP John P. Lindow sold 17,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $682,231.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,357.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $109,523.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,748.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $3,537,891. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,207,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,431,000 after acquiring an additional 778,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,658,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,535,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,663,000 after acquiring an additional 763,078 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,246,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,938 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 2,253,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Masco has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 7,325.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

