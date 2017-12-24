AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 109,627 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,627 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vipshop by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vipshop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ( VIPS ) opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,210.00, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.10. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

