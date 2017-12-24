AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $131,000 Stake in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $448.72, a PE ratio of -70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.17.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OMNOVA Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

