Ames National (ATLO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ames National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6995282238135 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) opened at $28.20 on Friday. Ames National has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $260.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Ames National declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through banking segment. The Company owns five banking subsidiaries consisting of two national banks and three state-chartered banks. All of its operations are conducted in the State of Iowa and primarily within the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk and Story where the Company’s banking subsidiaries are located.

