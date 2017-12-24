Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of Medtronic worth $885,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2,513.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,035,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,011,571,000 after buying an additional 83,705,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,061.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,678,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,960,000 after buying an additional 12,500,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,321,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,243,034,000 after buying an additional 4,412,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,070,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,727,000 after buying an additional 3,493,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,082,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,342,000 after buying an additional 2,354,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of Medtronic plc. ( NYSE:MDT ) opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Medtronic plc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.55%.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $1,325,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

