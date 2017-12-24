Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 146,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David J. Vergo sold 1,097 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $59,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 1,139 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $60,663.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,051 shares of company stock valued at $164,531. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Inc ( NYSE:CLH ) opened at $53.80 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3,076.69, a PE ratio of 768.68 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

