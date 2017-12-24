Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,521 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Nabors Industries worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE NBR) opened at $6.45 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2,077.49, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

