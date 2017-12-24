American National Insurance (ANAT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ ANAT) traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.00. 12,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,460.48, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.37. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. American National Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American National Insurance by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American National Insurance by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American National Insurance by 65.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American National Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company is engaged in life insurance, annuities, and property and casualty insurance. The Company also offers limited health insurance. Its family of companies includes six life insurance companies, eight property and casualty insurance companies, and various non-insurance subsidiaries.

