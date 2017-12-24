American International Group Inc. Invests $48.16 Million in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,199,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,529,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 187,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $13,536,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $677,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,951 shares of company stock valued at $35,502,729. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DWDP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dow Chemical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dow Chemical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE DWDP) opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167,636.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dow Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. research analysts predict that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

