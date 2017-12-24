American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Forestar Group Inc (FOR)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Forestar Group worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 550,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE FOR) opened at $22.15 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 26.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $931.04, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments. The Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands, for single-family residential and mixed-use communities. The Mineral resources segment is focused on its owned oil and gas mineral interests through promoting exploration, development and production activities.

