American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,723 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,596,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 689,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,060,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 292,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 683,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 311,083 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Rohrs sold 130,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $3,641,860.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dipanjan Deb sold 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $189,364.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,974 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,367. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.51 and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.16 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 7.43%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

