America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.03

Media headlines about America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. America First Multifamily Investors earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2787216023377 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on ATAX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ ATAX) opened at $6.05 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $361.86, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. equities research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/america-first-multifamily-investors-atax-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-03.html.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.