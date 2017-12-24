Amdocs (DOX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amdocs earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2375139298121 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of Amdocs ( DOX ) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,359. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $9,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

