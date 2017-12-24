Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Increased by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Odey Holdings AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,027.27 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.17.

Shares of Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL ) opened at $1,068.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739,590.00, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $789.62 and a 1 year high of $1,086.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $22.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

