Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,197 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 197.6% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 167.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Vetr cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.33 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $273,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard J. Korman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 903,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,525,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE OHI) opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,197 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-sells-7197-shares-of-omega-healthcare-investors-inc-ohi.html.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.