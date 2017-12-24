Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 460,074 Shares of Gigamon Inc (GIMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460,074 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Gigamon worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 2.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 34.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gigamon Inc (NYSE GIMO) opened at $38.55 on Friday. Gigamon Inc has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,440.00, a P/E ratio of -963.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Gigamon had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Gigamon’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gigamon Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gigamon news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,734.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $1,278,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIMO shares. BidaskClub raised Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gigamon in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

