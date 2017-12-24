Air Methods (AIRM) versus Universal Health Services (UHS) Financial Contrast

Air Methods (NASDAQ: AIRM) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Air Methods and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Methods 6.67% 14.18% 4.43% Universal Health Services 6.90% 15.13% 6.92%

86.1% of Universal Health Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Air Methods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Universal Health Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Air Methods and Universal Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Methods 0 3 1 0 2.25 Universal Health Services 0 2 11 0 2.85

Air Methods currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of Infinity. Universal Health Services has a consensus price target of $126.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Air Methods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Methods is more favorable than Universal Health Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Methods and Universal Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Methods N/A N/A N/A $2.59 N/A Universal Health Services $9.77 billion 1.12 $702.40 million $7.28 15.80

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Air Methods. Air Methods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Universal Health Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Air Methods does not pay a dividend. Universal Health Services pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Air Methods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Methods Company Profile

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. As of December 31, 2016, its AMS Division provided air medical transportation services in 41 states to the general population as an independent service (also called community-based services) and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements (also called hospital-based services). It transports persons requiring intensive medical care from either the scene of an accident or general care hospitals to skilled trauma centers or tertiary care centers. As of December 31, 2016, its Air Medical Services Division operated 394 helicopters and 31 fixed wing aircrafts under both Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) and Visual Flight Rules (VFR). As of December 31, 2016, its Tourism Division operated 63 helicopters and two fixed wing aircrafts.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other. As of February 28, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 319 inpatient facilities, and 33 outpatient and other facilities, located in 37 states, Washington, District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company’s hospitals provide a range of services, such as oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. As of February 28, 2017, its acute care facilities located in the United States included 26 inpatient acute care hospitals; four free-standing emergency departments, and four outpatient surgery/cancer care centers and one surgical hospital.

