Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ AEHR) remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Thursday. 162,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. R. Elder sold 28,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $98,869.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,891.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,628 shares of company stock valued at $290,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 377,758 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,816 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 263,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 140,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.
