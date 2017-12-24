Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 364,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total transaction of $36,451.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total transaction of $175,544.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,900 shares of company stock worth $37,430,220 over the last 90 days. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,033.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,046.24.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ GOOG) opened at $1,060.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $770.41 and a 52 week high of $1,078.49. The stock has a market cap of $739,011.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.31 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.06 EPS.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

