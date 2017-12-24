Adeola Olaniyan Sells 901 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $23,218.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,937.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adeola Olaniyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Adeola Olaniyan sold 340 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $8,935.20.

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,467. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $416.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

